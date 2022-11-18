Hugh Gordon McPherson

Hugh G. McPherson, age 92, died peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Hugh was born on January 15, 1930, in Wauchula, Fla., to Daniel Gardner McPherson and Fay Etta Huey. He graduated from Cottondale (Florida) High School, and attended Florida State University where he met the love of his life, Margaret Valero, who was from Tampa. They were married in 1954 in Tampa, and remained married almost 62 years until Margaret's death on January 8, 2016.


