Hugh Gordon McPherson

Hugh G. McPherson, age 92, died peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Hugh was born on January 15, 1930, in Wauchula, Fla., to Daniel Gardner McPherson and Fay Etta Huey. He graduated from Cottondale (Florida) High School, and attended Florida State University where he met the love of his life, Margaret Valero, who was from Tampa. They were married in 1954 in Tampa, and remained married almost 62 years until Margaret's death on January 8, 2016.
Hugh is survived by his sister Bobbie Lou David of Davie, Fla.; three children, John McPherson, Brenda Thompson (Alan), and Keith McPherson; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hugh and Margaret spent most of their adult lives in Venice, Fla., where Hugh was an insurance agent and Margaret was a homemaker. They were members of the Venice Nokomis Presbyterian Church and Hugh was very active in the church and civic activities, including Kiwanis Club, United Way, Venice Chamber of Commerce, and Boy Scouts, in all of which he was voted to high levels of responsibility. Hugh built a very large and successful State Farm Insurance agency serving south Sarasota County.
Hugh and Margaret retired to Brevard, North Carolina, and later moved to Canton to be near their daughter Brenda, and finally to Gainesville, Florida, to be near a son and other family members. In his retirement Hugh loved traveling with Margaret, genealogy, and stamp collecting. Hugh wrote an interesting memoir of his eventful life, a copy of which may be obtained from the family. Hugh was a generous and loving husband, father, brother and friend, and will be very much missed.
Hugh will be buried next to Margaret at the National Military Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.