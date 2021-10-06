Hugh “Whitey” Joseph Toner, age 87, formerly of Punta Gorda, Florida, and originally from Brooklyn, New York, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, with family at his side.
He was a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1974. Hugh was a member of the Masonic Lodge in New Jersey. He worked many years for the St. Petersburg Times in St. Petersburg, Florida; as production manager with the Prudential Insurance printing plant in New Providence, New Jersey; for The Bergen Record in Hackensack, New Jersey; as Print Center Manager at the Charlotte Sun; and manager of the Pacific Stars and Stripes newspaper in Tokyo, Japan, for 10 years before retiring to Largo, Florida.
Hugh enjoyed sailing, traveling, history, investing and spending time with family.
He is survived by his daughter, Lorraine Toner, and son, Scott Toner, and his wife, Lynda Toner; nephew Jonathan Toner; and niece Carolyn Toner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Emma Toner; and one brother, Robert Toner.
The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for their help and care. Also, the kind and caring staff of the Lexington Manor Assisted Living Facility in Port Charlotte, Florida. Hugh will be missed by family and friends.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.