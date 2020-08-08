Ilda Lunan Deming
Ilda Lunan Deming, 93, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late James R. and Ilda L. Barrus-Lunan.
Ilda received her B.A. from the University of Maryland and continued her graduate studies in library science at Rutgers University. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the AAUW as well.
She was a retired librarian, spending her career in various school systems in New Jersey and volunteering with libraries in both New Jersey and Florida. One of her greatest joys was reading with little children.
Ilda was a faithful Christian and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Raymond C. Deming of Venice; sons, Clifford J. Deming and wife, Colleen, and Thomas A. Deming; daughter-in-law Joan Deming; son-in-law Frank Etzel; and grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Owen, Andrew, Jason and Jordan; as well as one great-grandchild, Molly Beatrix.
In addition to her parents, Ilda was preceded in death by two daughters, Laura Rae Deming and Barbara Etzel; and a son, Edward Deming; as well as a daughter-in-law, Katie Deming.
Services: Funeral services will be held at a later date. Visit her online guestbook at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
