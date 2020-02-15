Ilene M. Mack Floyd Age 91, a Venice, Florida, resident since 1972, passed away in her sleep and joined her late husband of 69 years prior to his death Dec. 10, 2016, Wm. B. Floyd, in heaven.
She was formerly of Fraser, Michigan.
A member of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, she was a daughter and sister first and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great friend to so man.! Filled with a heart of gold, she will be truly missed by all.
She is survived by her five children, David W. Floyd, Daniel B. Floyd (wife Penny Floyd), Gerald S. Floyd, Janis M. Floyd Pierce (husband Larry Pierce) and Charles E. Floyd; her nine grandchildren, Robert J. Floyd, Amanda M. Pierce, Susan I. Floyd Williams, Crystal K. Pierce, Jenelle M. Floyd, Sarah Floyd, William B. Floyd, Garrett J. Floyd and Haylie M. Floyd; and seven great-grandchildren, who all will cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Floyd; three sons, Robert A. Floyd, William T. Floyd and Jeffrey C. Floyd; and her sister, Jewell M. Luckett.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10:15 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Venetian Falls Club House, 2001 Batello Drive, Venice. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, Venice, is handling arrangements.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238; 941-552-7500; 855-843-3935; TidewellHospice.org/home/giving.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.