Iola M. Mosher, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Venice, Florida.
She was born March 15, 1926, in a farmhouse one mile north of Aurora, Iowa, to parents Lottie Durfey and Roy Rowse.
Iola married Howard E. Mosher on Oct. 8, 1945, at First Baptist Church in Aurora. They were married 55 years before Howard’s death on Aug. 23, 2000.
Iola was first a farm wife. She was a member of the Aurora American Legion Auxiliary; a member of First Baptist Church of Aurora and then a member of First Baptist Church of Venice, Florida; secretary of the Madison Cemetery of Aurora for 37 years; and an insurance bookkeeper and a school bus driver.
Iola worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in Aurora from 1958 to 1976, and then was the postmaster from 1976 to 1986.
Howard retired from farming in 1985 and Iola from the post office in November 1986. Following retirement, they relocated to Nokomis.
Iola and Howard were the parents of five children: David, who died shortly after birth, Richard (Kathy) Mosher of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Kenneth (Nancy) Mosher of Aurora, Terry (Twila) Mosher of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kathleen Carter of Nokomis; and eight grandchildren, David Mosher, Michelle Watson, Mike (Gretchen) Mosher, Matt (Michaela Schuler) Mosher, Ryan (Rachel) Mosher, Amy (Michael) Lohman, JoAnn (Michael) Bodeen and Kristine Carter. She also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren, Avery Mosher, Monroe and Ayden Watson, Zachary Carter, Landon and Tyler Bodeen, Owen and Claire Mosher, Avie and Teagan Eakins and Jordyn, Jack and Jace Mosher.
Iola was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, and two sons, David and Kenneth.
Services: Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Venice, on Friday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family present will be on Jan. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. with the service to follow. Burial will take place at a later date in Iowa. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. To send condolences, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Venice, 312 W. Miami Ave., Venice FL 34285.
