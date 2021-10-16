Irene D. Havens, age 99, passed away peacefully in Venice, Florida, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Irene was born in Lansing, Michigan, on March 17, 1922, to Jacob and Bertha Seling and was a graduate of Lansing Eastern High School. She was married to William A. Havens Jr. (died 1993) for 51 years.
During the 1950s, Irene was employed by the Interagency Council for Recreation of the state of Michigan. In 1961, she enrolled as a full-time student at Michigan State University, earning a B.A. in English, along with a teaching certificate, in 1964, and an M.A. in 1965.
Irene was hired upon graduation by the Lansing Public School System, where she served as an English teacher at Everett High School for 22 years before retiring in 1987. She was a life-long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
After wintering in Venice for several seasons upon retirement, Irene moved to Venice full time in the late 1990s. She was an active member of the Friends of the Venice Community Center, the Audubon Society and Historic Spanish Point, where she served as a docent from 1988 to 2008.
Irene was an avid bridge player and also enjoyed reading, playing golf and going out to dinner with friends. She also traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe and went on numerous cruises with friends and family over the years.
While residing in Venice, Irene was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, in Nokomis, Florida, where she helped found the Lutheran book club, a group she enjoyed attending meetings with up to the time of her passing.
Irene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Suzanne Havens, of Venice; and her two daughters, Joan Van Zile of Venice, and Pentwater, Michigan, and Michelle Meaton of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services: A memorial service for Irene will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Historic Spanish Point, Osprey, Florida, or to the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.