"Ike" Isaac Blackburn Roberts, age 93, Nokomis, Fla., died Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was born August 19, 1928, in Clayton, Ga., while his parents, Julian Bryant Roberts and Effie Elvira Blackburn Roberts were vacationing. He graduated June 1947 from Sarasota High; married Dorothy Wilma Buckmaster on June 20, 1948.
Ike had his first sail boat at age 5; was a commercial fisherman, boat captain, and a Tarpon Fishing Guide in Boca Grande for many years. Ike worked for Florida Power & Light for 35 years before retiring in 1988.
Ike is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Robin) De Vaney; Beckie (Steve) Cable; both of Nokomis, his son, Michael Roberts of Orlando; his grandchildren, Rob (Karen Marie) De Vaney; Adam (Maria) De Vaney; Tricia Roark; his great-grandchildren, Justin De Vaney; Ethan De Vaney; Grayson De Vaney; Braden Roark; and Riley Bryant Roark. Ike was preceded in death by his wife of seventy-three years, Dorothy; his parents; his sister, Edith Axline Roberts; and his brothers, Elihu Baker Roberts; Lord Blackburn Roberts; and three grandchildren, Jennifer Cable; Jeremy Cable; and Jonathan Roberts.
Ike's Funeral will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Farley Funeral Home located at 265 S. Nokomis Avenue, Venice, FL 34285. Visitation is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; with a prayer service following at 1 p.m. Graveside Service will follow at the First Baptist Church Osprey Cemetery located at 265 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL at 2 p.m.
In lieu of Flower, Ike requested donations to: Muscular Dystrophy Association, 9600 Koger Blvd N #102, St. Petersburg, FL 333702.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.