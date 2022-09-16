Jack Hudson of Venice passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the arms of his wife, Christine Caves. He was born in Minerva, Ohio, on October 16, 1928. He graduated from Minerva High School and attended Kent State and Ohio State. He was in education all his life, in administration along with coaching. His great love was his faith and family along with sports.
Jack's first wife, Barbara is the mother of his children Rick (deceased), Jody and Jack. He has two step children Pamela Flowers Babbitt and Jody Flowers. He has 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Jack loved to travel. He escorted a group of friends to Alaska for several years. He traveled to many countries and enjoyed cruising also.
After retirement and traveling, he started playing senior softball. With many years as manager and first baseman he was inducted into the National Hall of Fame. He played all over the country in tournaments and locally until two years ago.
A celebration of life was at Christ Venice on September 6, 2022, and interment will be in Canton, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's honor to Christ Venice Methodist Church, 1475 Center Rd. Venice, 34292 or Tidewell Hospice, at Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238
