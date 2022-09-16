Jack Hudson

Jack Hudson of Venice passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the arms of his wife, Christine Caves. He was born in Minerva, Ohio, on October 16, 1928. He graduated from Minerva High School and attended Kent State and Ohio State. He was in education all his life, in administration along with coaching. His great love was his faith and family along with sports.

Jack's first wife, Barbara is the mother of his children Rick (deceased), Jody and Jack. He has two step children Pamela Flowers Babbitt and Jody Flowers. He has 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Load entries