Jacqueline Fiducia, 68, passed away surrounded by love Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was the owner and operator of Hines Collision Center and Johnson's Towing of Venice.

She graduated Carlton University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1972.

Jacqueline dedicated her life to caring for those around her: her children, family, friends, employees and neighbors in the community.

She is survived by her two children, Ann-Marie Brown, Orlando, Florida, and Kyle Fiducia, Washington, D.C.; her stepson, Jeffrey Firestine, Venice; her son-in-law, Jeremy Brown, Orlando; and her two sisters, Pauline Hale and Lynette Coyne, both of England.

Services: Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 7,  from 5 to 7 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, Venice. Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 8,  at 11 a.m. at Farley Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

For information regarding where to send cards, gifts or flowers, visit KFiducia.com/mom.

Recommended for you

Load entries