Jacqueline H. Jansen, of Florence, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 91 years old.
Jackie was blessed with a full and wonderful life, raising 14 children.
She was a faith-filled woman who dedicated her time to her church and community. She volunteered regularly at the Holy Spirit Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the different parishes she belonged to.
She worked as a bookkeeper alongside her husband, Jack, for the family home-insulation business, Jansen and Sons. Jackie was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Jackie joins her husband of 40 years, John “Jack” Jansen, in Heaven, along with parents Lawrence and Edna; brothers Bob and Larry; sisters-in-law Dee and Rose; and grandson Michael.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Donna) Jansen, Katie Floyd, Boone (Sandy) Jansen, Phil (Sue) Jansen, Debbie (Greg) Curtin, Tom (Kathy) Jansen, Jim Jansen, Kevin (Kathy) Jansen, Martha (Bret) Krebeck, Kimberly (Dave) Miskiewiez, Tam Caggiano, Julie (Mike) Sullivan, Tina (Tom Cracchiolo) Jansen and Peggy (Steve) Schriever; siblings Jerry (Judy) Rolfsen, Don Rolfsen and Janet Kaiser; in-laws Mary Rolfsen and Bill Jansen; 42 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice, Florida, with burial at Venice Memorial Gardens. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, is handling local arrangements. Online condolences may be left at ToaleBrothers.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie’s name to Holy Spirit Center, 5440 Moeller Ave., Cincinnati OH 45212.
