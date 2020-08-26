James A. Spino was born April 26, 1930, in Oakville, Connecticut, to Angelo and Catherine Julian Spino. A product and mechanical designer, he worked for North America Phillips Corp. until his retirement in 1992.

He moved from Waterbury, Connecticut, to Venice, Florida, in 1993. He was a member of the Italian America Club of Venice and Lovelanders Inc.

His survivors are his wife of 69 years, Rita; son James and daughter Marianne of Venice; son Glen (Cathy) of Avon, Connecticut; brother Gene (Ann) of Tucson, Arizona; two grandchildren, Glen and Jennifer; one great-granddaughter, Alexis; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by son SSG Ronald J. Spino (Betty) of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Center Road, Venice, at a later date. Arrangements are by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes, 1935 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loveland Center, Havana Road or Our Lady of Perpetual Help, South Moon Road, both of Venice; or Tidewell Hospice.

