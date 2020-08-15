James Arnold Begley
Dec. 22, 1935-Aug. 8, 2020
Jim passed away peacefully at home following a long battle with leukemia and additional health issues.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he spent most of his life in Dayton, Ohio, before moving his company to Florida about 30 years ago. He had since enjoyed retirement in the Sunshine State.
He was a proud graduate of the University of Dayton and served in the Navy Reserve. He was an advocate of higher education.
A true entrepreneur, he started his business, Rubbercraft, in his garage in Dayton and built a successful rubber and plastic molding specialty company before relocating it to Orlando, Florida, with the dedication of his nephew, Greg Begley.
Jim was an avid boater who piloted his boat on the Great Circle Trip. Of his many excursions, the most memorable was the World Cruise, a four-month trip around the globe to many ports with his wife, Patty. He also enjoyed the art of card games, especially blackjack.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patty Janssen, and her daughter, Kimberly Twiford; sister, Mary Haverstock and friend, Sammy Samuelson; brother, Tom Begley and wife, Bonnie; daughter Gail Lachey, her two children, David Germann, and Mary Beth and husband Jesse Roll, who have three daughters; son, James Russell (Rusty), and his three children Krista, Kaytlynn and Nick Begley; and many nieces and nephews, whom he enjoyed visiting with their families.
His kind heart, laughter and sparkling eyes will forever be missed by all who knew him.
Services: Memorial Services will be announced at a future date. He will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, near his parents. To leave a condolence, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.
