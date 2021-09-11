James Cleveland Hill was born in 1937 in Madison, Georgia, and passed away at his home in Nokomis, Florida, on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, with his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth, at his side.
Jim attended Georgia Tech and his sons graduated from UF, making him a lifelong Ramblin’ Wreck and Florida Gator fan.
Jim was the commanding officer of Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 116th Field Artillery of the Florida Army National Guard where he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Jim and Elizabeth ran two local businesses, Venice Upholstery & Drapery for 44 years and Deck the Halls for 21 years.
An active member of the Venice community since 1962, Jim was a past president of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow; a past commodore of the Venice Yacht Club; a past president of the Venice Jaycees; a member of the Venice Masonic Lodge; a volunteer for the Salvation Army; and a coach for Little League.
He was instrumental in the approval and construction of the Venice artificial fishing reef and a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
He will be lovingly remembered by friends and family, including his wife, Elizabeth Anderson Hill; two sons and their wives, James C. Hill Jr. (Danae) and David Edward Hill (Virginia); three grandchildren, James C. “Trey” Hill III , David E. Hill Jr. (Lisa) and Robert L. Hill (Andi); along with his sister, Delicia Reynolds.
Services: A gathering will be held at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida, on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. James will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.