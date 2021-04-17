James D. Heflin Jr., son of James and Monica Heflin, age 93, beloved “Superman” of our family, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; son Glenn; and loving friend Joanne Fairall.
He is survived by children and spouses Julie and Terry Bragg, Wayne and Mary Heflin and Donna O’Neil; brother Edward and Deborah Heflin; and sister Catherine and Monty Hiter. He was "PopPop" to six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jimmy was a Navy veteran. He always had a smile and a good story to tell. We were so fortunate to have him in our lives and we will greatly miss him.
Services: Services will be held at Epiphany Cathedral’s Chapel, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, on Saturday, May 15, at 11 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.