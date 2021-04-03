James E. Foster Sr.
James E. “Jimmy” Foster Sr. passed away in Sarasota, Florida, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, age 68.
Jimmy was born Oct. 24, 1952, to Jack and Betty Foster in Atlanta, Georgia. He and his Dad, along with his two brothers, relocated to Florida in 1958.
Jimmy was a graduate of Manatee High School and went on to receive his real estate broker’s license and his CCIM designation and worked in real estate for 47 years.
Jimmy enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, golfing and spending time with his family and friends.
He especially enjoyed attending his grandson’s baseball games and his granddaughter’s dance recitals.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Foster; son J.J. Foster; daughter-in law Natalie Foster; grandchildren Tyler and Mya Foster; brothers John Foster and Steve Foster; aunt Beth Foster; cousins Karen Foster Anthony, Charles Foster and Andrew Foster; and his little dog and loyal companion, Missy.
Jimmy will be remembered as a loving husband, an adored father and an amazing papa. He was also a caring brother and a good nephew.
He was a big influence on many young peoples’ lives he fondly referred to as “his boys.”
Services: Visitation will be on Friday, April 9, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m., at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be at J.J. and Natalie’s home, 706 Albee Farm Road North, Nokomis, Florida, following the service. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
