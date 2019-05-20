James “Diamond Jim” Francis Geheran passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
A native of Bayshore, New York, Jim was the second son of Belinda and James Geheran.
He served his country in Vietnam, where he was known to have been separated from his unit during the Campaign of the Iron Triangle. After the war he lived in Germany and Spain before settling back in the United States and raising a family.
Jim was a devoted father, husband, aspiring cocktail waitress, Santa Claus impersonator, bagel connoisseur, pickleball champion, and Bose Speaker enthusiast.
Despite a very international career, Jim never abandoned the voyage of discovery. He was an intransigent voice for international human rights and democracy.
In his local community he channeled his love of cycling to promote active lifestyles and community bicycle programs. Jim never believed in personal limitations, from cycling across Ireland with one lung to doggedly pursuing ways to embellish Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
His talents far outweighed his limitations. No one could better turn a phrase or a move on the dance floor. And he always knew just the right moment to order a pepperoni pizza to go.
He is survived by his wife, Ludmila Bredyuk; his children, Matthew, Jessica and Stephanie Geheran, whom he affectionately referred to as his “Main Man,” his “Tootsie Wootsie” and his “Sunshine”; his siblings, John Geheran, Thomas Geheran and Mary Beck; and his grandchildren, Asher James and Darby Geheran.
Services: A service will be held Sunday, May 26, at Unity Church, 125 North Jackson Road, Venice, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
