James Hanson Brandt, “Jim” of Nokomis Fl, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 25th. He was surrounded by his wife, Pat, and son, Hadley. He was 87 years old. Jim was born in McPherson, Kansas, to William and Elizabeth Brandt on October 1st, 1934. In 1955, he married the love of his life, Patty Sue Hasemeier, and on October 22nd, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. In 1964 Jim received his Veterinary Medical Degree from Oklahoma State University. He, Pat, and Hadley moved to the Venice area and opened Brandt Veterinary Clinic, where Jim cared for the animals until his retirement.
While not only caring for God’s creatures and their owners, Jim was a leader in the community, having sat on many boards as a member or officer: a director of Guaranty Bank of Southwest Florida and Venice Hospital and as a founding director of The Venice Foundation.
His passion for Veterinary Medicine led him to serve as the Florida Veterinary Medical Association president and the President of the Southwest Florida Medical Association. After retiring from daily practice in 1997 he took on the responsibility of President of the American Veterinary Medical Association and later becoming the first past President in eight decades to immediately chair the AVMA executive board. In 2006 the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine recognized Jim with the distinguished alumni award.
Jim is survived by his wife Pat, son Hadley, daughter-in-law Amy, grandchildren: Jess, Nathaniel (Morgan), Kelsey, sister Jane, brothers Tom(Joan) and Mike (dec), and his ‘soon to be born’ first great-grand-daughter, baby Brandt.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice at 11 am on Thursday, November 4th.
In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family asks that donations be made to the AVMA Foundation (www.avmf.org), a charity of your choice, or St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
