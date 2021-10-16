We lost our extraordinary James “Jim” Charles Horton on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The son of Clara and William Horton, he was born April 8, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio.
The family moved to Venice, Florida, in 1956, and Jim attended Venice High School. Following graduation in 1964, Jim served in the U.S. Army in the Military Intelligence Division.
Jim ran the Sunshine Press of Englewood, and then had a long career in the floor covering industry that included opening Horton’s Floor Covering of Venice.
Upon retirement, he began volunteering his time with Loveland Center, where he found true fulfillment and became a beloved instructor. Jim was also an Elks Club member.
He leaves his loving, devoted wife, Diana; his brother, Jerry Horton (Sue) of Venice; his children, Terri LePere (Jim) of Lakeland, Florida, and Stacy Horton of New York City; stepchildren, Mark Hetzler (Svetha) and Marcy Hetzler-Nettles (Carin); grandchildren, Natalie, Megan, Julianna, Amanda, Monika, Marisa, Amber and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Sara and Chirho; and mother of his daughters, Judie.
Above all, Jim takes with him the kindest heart we will ever know and leaves us all with holes in ours.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home-Ewing Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., where services will follow at 4 p.m.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to Loveland Center, 157 South Havana Road, Venice, FL 34292.
