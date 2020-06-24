James “Jim” Stephen Gross
James “Jim” Stephen Gross, 74, of North Venice, Florida, formerly of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
Jim was born Nov. 7, 1945, in Menominee, Michigan, to his parents, George and Marjorie (Jergens) Gross. He attended the Stephenson School System in Michigan and graduated with the Crivitz, Wisconsin, High School Class of 1963.
Jim received his BA degree from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh. After graduation he proudly served in the Army Reserve, the 432nd Civil Affairs Unit,and was a 10-year veteran.
Jim had a rewarding career with AAL/Thrivent Financial of Appleton. He became an officer and rose to the position of vice president and general manager. He enjoyed the work he did and retired after 30 years .
Jim loved antique cars, cooking, gardening and traveling. He participated in missionary work in China, Slovakia and Palestine. He joined the Venice Area Historical Society and volunteered as a docent at the Venice Train Depot.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Berg) Gross, of North Venice; brother Jerry Gross (Laura) of Bumpass, Virginia; sister Lori Kirt (David) of Menominee; and sisters-in-law, DeAnna Peterson (Joseph) of Chester, New York, Sherry Curtis (Gary) of Venice and Marcia Aemisegger (David) of Venice.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Karen Odale; and his brother George.
Jim had a grand life, great wife and little strife.
Services: A private family service will be held at a later date. For the complete obituary, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com. To share a memory of Jim or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Venice Area Historical Society to be used for the Circus Car Fund. Send to: Venice Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 995, Venice FL 34284.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.