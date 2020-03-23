James Karl Menzer, 71, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He was born May 11, 1948 in Washington, D.C., to the late Harry and Mona Rey Holmes Menzer.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Intrepid.

Services: Memorial funeral services and military honors will be held at a later date. Sign the online guest book at FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Recommended for you

Load entries