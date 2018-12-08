James L. Hill
James L. “Jim” Hill, 85, of Venice, Florida, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Jim was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana.
He met his wife, Meri (deceased) at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, before graduating from Indiana State University. He was stationed at the Pentagon during his service to the U.S. Army, then had a distinguished career in railroad administration.
The family lived throughout the Midwest while Jim worked for Pennsylvania Railroad, PennCentral and ConRail.
After his retirement, Jim and Meri relocated to Florida. They were active members at Venice Golf & Country Club for over 20 years while travelling the world and playing golf wherever they went. Jim was a life-long sports enthusiast, becoming a big fan of the local teams.
Most recently, Jim was a resident at Jacaranda Trace in Venice.
Jim is survived by his son, Craig; two daughters, Barbara Hill and Connie (Steve) Bullock; six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
Services: Per his wishes, there will be no public service.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to The Provident Fund at Venice Golf & Country Club.
