James Lee Grubbs

James Lee Grubbs, 78, of Venice, Fla., died in his home on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Jim was born on May 4, 1944, in Little Rock, Ark. As Horace was a career army officer, the family lived throughout the United States as well as the Aleutian Islands and Germany before settling in San Antonio, Texas, where Jim graduated from MacArthur High School in 1961.


Load entries