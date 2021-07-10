James Martin Wilson
James Martin Wilson, 78, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
He was born May 20, 1943, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to James and Averil Wilson.
James graduated from Keyport High School in 1961. He met his wife, June, in high school and they were married in 1963.
He worked as an investment director at Merrill-Lynch until retirement in 2005. James and June relocated to Florida in 1996.
James loved to travel on cruises. From 2005 to 2019, he and June went on 16 cruises together.
He was also a risk-taker — a lucky one — and enjoyed visiting the Hard Rock Casino and Beau Rivage Casino.
James was also into baseball and loved watching the Baltimore Orioles play, although after his relocation to Florida he became a Rays fan.
He enjoyed being involved in the community. James was on the board at Loveland Center for two terms and was passionate about fundraising. He would organize fundraising concerts with The Hubcaps, which were always a hit.
James loved his family and will be remembered as the best husband, dad and granddad ever.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, June Wilson; daughter Sandra McLaughlin and her husband, John; daughter Barbara Wilson; grandson Adam McLaughlin and his friend, Megan Dickerson; granddaughter Karina McLaughlin and her friend, Eder Elizondo; step-granddaughter Melanie Motts and her husband, Jason; sister, Diane Walling; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: A memorial service will be held at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, on Friday, July 16, at 11 a.m. A reception will be held following the service. To leave a condolence for the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice or Suncoast Humane Society.
