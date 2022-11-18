James P. Phillips, "Jim", of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. Jim was born on July 26, 1930, in New Castle, Pa. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a BA degree and received his MBA from Southern Illinois University. Jim was an Air Force veteran serving tours in Japan, Turkey, California, and New Jersey. He retired as a Lt. Col. after 16 years of active duty, and spent 12 more years in the Reserves. After his military life, he was employed by RCA/General Electric for 20 years as materials and transportation manager.
He and his wife, Jane, spent many wonderful years at Plantation Golf and Country Club where Jim served on many committees. He was very active in the Men's Golf Association serving as President from 1995-1997. The Plantation Community Foundation was very important to him and he actively served this organization from 1994-2004. He also was a volunteer for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Jacaranda Public Library.
Jim and Jane enjoyed a blended family of six children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Jim is survived by his wife, Jane, son Jimmy, daughter Jan and stepson Glenn. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott, daughter Karen, and first wife, Donna.
A service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. A reception following the service will be at Jacaranda Trace, beginning at 3 p.m.
