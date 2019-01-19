James R. Wellington
James R. Wellington born Dec. 20, 1939, in Albion, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at the age of 79.
In 1977, James founded Wellington Manufacturing in Richmond, Michigan. He expanded the business to Dryden and Fraser, Michigan, employing many. He was known as a leader, a mentor and a very generous person.
James was a man of character and integrity who touched the lives of many people. He will be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather, boss and loyal friend. Jim was also a proud member of R.O.M.E.O.s and the Venice Yacht Club.
He was the loving husband of Patricia; dear father of Alan Wellington, Ronald (Teri) Wellington, John (Kathy) Lindquist, Renee Weitz, Jessica (Steve) Kiras, Clint (Kelly) Wellington and Erin (Mahlon) Nichols; dear grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear brother of Duane (Jackie) Wellington and the late Alma (Jim) Tillis; dear brother-in-law of Bill (Mona) Benson; and dear son-in-law of Dorothy Tuohy.
Services: Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at WasikFuneralHome.com.
