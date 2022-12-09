James Ross Crusen, Venice, Fla., formerly of Lansing, Mich., and Rapid City, Mich., passed away
Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Tidewell Hospice, Venice.
Jim was born in 1936, in St. Louis, Mich. After graduating from Alma, Michigan high school in 1956, Jim joined the Marines. He was then assigned to Camp Pendleton, California, and served there from 1956 to 1958.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia. He is also survived by son, Geoffrey, daughter Jennifer and daughter Joy all of Lansing, Mich. Additionally he is survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Wally Darlymple, his son, Jonathan, and a great grandson Adrian.
Jim retired from Erb Lumber (previously Meisser Lumber) in Lansing to manage his rental properties in the Lansing area. Eventually retirement took him to Venice, Florida where Jim made many new friends, took golf lessons and became a so-so golfer.
Jim was a devoted father and grandfather and had many wonderful summers at Elk Lake, sharing his home there with family and friends. He was a proud Marine Veteran, loyal University of Michigan fan (go Blue!) and was good natured with a quiet sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Isles of Chestnut Creek Clubhouse, 487 Catalina Isles Circle, Venice, Florida. A gathering will be held in Michigan at a later date.
