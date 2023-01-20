James Russell Constantine

James Russell Constantine of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully while in hospice care on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at age 99, after a brief hospitalization.

Born in Duluth, Minn., he married his high school sweetheart, Genevieve Marie Roberts, and attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minn. He became a Naval Aviator and served in the Pacific Islands at the end of World War II. His tours of duty included commanding Attack Squadron VA-35 attached to the USS Saratoga and serving as Air Boss of the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. When not at sea, he spent cherished time with his family. He attained the rank of Captain before retiring in 1969, and moved to Melbourne, Fla., where he taught aviation for nearly 20 years at Florida Institute of Technology, now Florida Tech. In addition to creating the school's highly successful Training With Industry Program, he built a deep-sea charter boat business and enjoyed golfing.


Load entries