James Russell Constantine of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully while in hospice care on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at age 99, after a brief hospitalization.
Born in Duluth, Minn., he married his high school sweetheart, Genevieve Marie Roberts, and attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minn. He became a Naval Aviator and served in the Pacific Islands at the end of World War II. His tours of duty included commanding Attack Squadron VA-35 attached to the USS Saratoga and serving as Air Boss of the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. When not at sea, he spent cherished time with his family. He attained the rank of Captain before retiring in 1969, and moved to Melbourne, Fla., where he taught aviation for nearly 20 years at Florida Institute of Technology, now Florida Tech. In addition to creating the school's highly successful Training With Industry Program, he built a deep-sea charter boat business and enjoyed golfing.
After Genevieve's passing in 1983, he continued to teach, develop the TWI Program, and met and married the second love of his life, Mary Lou Sayler of Gilman, Ill. They later retired to Venice, Fla., where Mary Lou passed away in April, 2022.
James is survived by daughters Joanne (Jack) Hegarty and Janice DeJulio, grandchildren Amanda (Michael) Brahler and Todd (Andrea) Johnson and great-grandchildren Max, Isabel and Stella Brahler, and Kasey Rodriguez, and the children of Mary Lou: Julie Ecker, Becky (Roger) Hart, Jim (Candy) Sayler, Brad Sayler, their children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held February 8, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, FL 34285. See www.toalebrothers.com/obituaries for more details.
