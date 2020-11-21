James V. Giarrusso Jr.
James V. "Jim" Giarrusso Jr., 88, of Venice, Florida, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was born April 1, 1932, to James and Caroline Giarrusso.
A Boston, Massachusetts, native, he was a graduate of Boston English High School and Boston Technical School.
Jim retired from Stone and Webster Engineering in Boston after 45 years in the engineering field.
Jim married his wife, T. Constance "Connie" Ayotte 59 years ago, on Sept. 2, 1961. They lived in Peabody, Massachusetts, and Hamilton, Massachusetts, before retiring to Florida.
James was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes parish.
He was a beloved dad to James III, Joseph, and Jacqueline; father-in-law to Rebekah Giarrusso, Julie Giarrusso and Francis Gagne; grandfather to 10 grandchildren; and great-grandfather to four great-grandchildren. They were the joy of his life.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Joseph.
His family meant the whole world to him; he adored them one and all.
Services: A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, Venice, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements and cremation are being handled by Farley Funeral Home, Venice. To leave a condolence for the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Animal Rescue or any animal rescue of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.