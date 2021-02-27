James W. Schulte
James W. Schulte, 90, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
He went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, where he was stationed on the USS Leary.
James is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia Schulte; as well as by his children, James Schulte, William Schulte and Jennifer (D. Keith) Maynard. He also leaves behind his brother, John Schulte of Missouri; and his grandchildren, Jeremiah Maynard, Nathanial (Jessica) Maynard, James Maynard, Nicholas Maynard and Sarah Marie; as well as his great-grandchild Noah Maynard.
Services: Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, on Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. A funeral service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery following visitation, at 1 p.m. To share a memory or to send a condolence to the family, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
