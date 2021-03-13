James Wooldridge
James “Jim” Wooldridge, of Casey Key, Florida, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Jim was born July 7, 1937, in Morris, Illinois. He lived in Mason City, Illinois, for over 30 years, where he raised his family and operated Wooldridge Standard Oil.
In 1981, Jim relocated to the Venice area. He was a real estate agent with Coldwell Bankers for many years.
He is survived by his partner of 35 years, Kathryn Killinger; his two daughters, Kimberly Wooldridge and Julie Phelps; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions: If you wish to make a donation in Jim’s name, his favorite charities are Shriners Hospital and St. Jude.
