Jane (Bannon) Bate, 91, was born on Groundhog Day in 1930 and left us this past Memorial Day while under the compassionate care of Tidewell Hospice.
Jane was raised during the Great Depression and World War II. Such experiences forge a strength of character rarely seen today.
She was a graduate of Commerce High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, Class of 1947, then off to nursing school in Mount Vernon, New York.
In 1952, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (first lieutenant, 3201 USAF Hospital). She met her first husband, the late Leon E. Koon, while in the service.
Later, she would advance her career as one of the first nurse anesthetists (CRNA) in Massachusetts, Class of 1969. In 1979, she wed James Bate, now deceased, and they retired to Venice, Florida, in 1983.
How they loved Venice! For any visitors, a trip to the beaches would include a tour along the way of her favorite downtown Venice restaurants and local landmarks. She was very proud of her adopted city of 38 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Clair Bannon and Agnes (Guilshan); a sister, Carolyn Flynn of Holyoke, Massachusetts, and brother, Paul Bannon of Paxton, Massachusetts.
She is survived by her brother, Douglas Bannon of Poughkeepsie, New York; and children, John Koon of Boston, Massachusetts, Brian Bannon of Riverview, Florida, Roger Bannon of Fortson, Georgia, and Nancy Switt of Venice; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grands.
Jane was a passionate reader and loved to travel, and most of all chat. She was smart, independent, generous and dedicated to her family. She enjoyed a long and full life.
As a Korean War veteran, Jane will be interred with military honors at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.