Jane Lawson Smith, 87, of Venice, Florida, departed this life on Monday, June 28, 2021.
She was born Oct. 4, 1933, in Perry County, Kentucky, to the late James Kelly Lawson and the late Rosa Adams Lawson.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Dean S. Smith, in 2009. Jane had 11 brothers and sisters and was married to Dean for 57 years.
Survivors include her five children, Eddie, Larry, Rose, Johnny and Lu. Jane was surrounded by a big, loving family that includes many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a few great-great-grandchildren.
Jane spent her life raising her children and working as waitress. She and her husband moved to Venice, in 1970, where they lived until passing.
During that period Jane worked at Kissin' Cousins restaurant in Venice. She really enjoyed the customers and they loved her. She was friendly and always loved to tell a joke or two.
After Jane retired from Kissin' Cousins, she volunteered at the VFW for many, many years until she no longer could volunteer. Jane did all she could to support her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Jane spent the last few years battling Lewy body dementia, which at the end took her life. She will be greatly missed. She is now in heaven with Dean.
Services: There will be a service for Jane on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at South Venice Baptist Church.
