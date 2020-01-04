Janet Elizabeth Bemont Fingles

Janet Elizabeth Bemont Fingles died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on July 9, 1936, and raised in East Hartford Connecticut. She was christened, confirmed, and married in 1st Congregational Church of East Hartford.

She was married to Douglas Fingles for 63 years and traveled the world, making 26 different homes for her family.

She leaves her husband, Douglas; three children, Douglas Jr. (Deb), Bruce (Fay) and Elizabeth (Paul); and five grandchildren, Jennifer, Patrick, Catherine, Megan and Connor.

Services: Services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Contributions: Anyone wishing to commemorate her life can make a donation to the Memorial Fund of Grace United Methodist Church.

