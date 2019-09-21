Janet O’Brien
Janet “Jane” O’Brien was born Mary 14, 1937, in Glen Cove, New York, and died Saturday, Sept.14, 2019, in Venice, Florida.
She was the daughter of William J. Wanser and Ruth Anna Wanser. Jane was one of four children, including William E. Wanser, Ruth Ann Wanser and Townsend Ambrose Wanser, who are now deceased.
She was married to her husband, Joseph R. O’Brien. Their 60th wedding anniversary would have been July 30, 2020. She is also survived by her loving daughter, Susan D. O’Brien, who also resides in Venice.
Jane grew up in Oyster Bay, New York, where so many Wanser families resided. She graduated from St. Dominics High School, and then continued her education at Mrs. Skinner’s school for legal secretaries.
She loved to sing in the church choir and help the nuns at school. After she married Joe, they moved to Port Washington and during their 30 years there she taught quilting and was an active member of the Plandome Ladies Club. She later became a customer representative for Publishers Clearing House.
When they both retired in 1996, they moved to Shelter Island on the eastern end of Long Island. There, Jane became a volunteer at Eastern Long Island Hospital, where she served for 12 years in Community Development and was an officer on the auxiliary board. She loved working at the hospital’s annual golf outing and enjoyed seeing the players each year.
Jane joined the Lions Club on Shelter Island and later the Venice Lions after they moved there in 2011. She and Joe always loved Shelter Island and in the years before their retirement they stayed there as guests of Janet Carlson and Connie Williams.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be said at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10, and her ashes will be buried in her family plot in Oyster Bay.
Contributions: If you wish to make a donation in her name, please send it to Our Lady of Lourdes Church or the Venice Lions Club.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.