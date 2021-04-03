Janet Shibla Peters
Janet Shibla Peters, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Venice, Florida.
Janet was born in 1928, to Edwin and Margaret Rutherford Shibla in Lakewood, New Jersey, and graduated from Lakewood High School in 1945. She married Marshall “Pete” Peters in October 1948.
She worked for Jersey Central Power and Light in Lakewood. After her sons were grown, she worked for Warner Lambert Company in Morris Plains.
Janet and Pete continued living in New Jersey until Pete’s retirement in 1982, when they moved to Venice, an area they quickly grew to love.
Janet was a lifelong dog lover, especially shelties.
Janet was a longtime member of Venice Presbyterian Church and the Venice Yacht Club. She was also a member of numerous bowling leagues and the Red Hat Society.
Janet loved to spend time playing mah-jongg and was an avid card player.
Janet is survived by Marshall “Pete,” her husband of 72 years; sons Douglas (Joan) and Edwin (Christine); grandchildren James (Kerry), David and Kelly Peters, Kacie (Michael) Gahr and Wendy Peters; and great-grandchildren Samantha, Douglas, Kyle, Kellan, Danika and Haylee.
She is also survived by her 103-year-old sister-in-law, Evelyn Peters, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for its care and support.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Venice Presbyterian Church, Parkinson’s Place Sarasota or the charity of your choice.
