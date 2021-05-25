Janet Wagman, formerly of Hopedale, Mass., and currently of Venice, Fla., passed away on May 21, 2021.
Janet was born on November 27, 1932, in Newark, N.J., and raised in Brookline, Mass. She attended Brookline High School and Boston University. She did her student teaching at the Memorial School in Hopedale and stayed there throughout her teaching career spanning 40 years, touching the lives of hundreds of students and families.
Janet was a lifetime member of Hadassah and an active member of the Jewish Congregation of Venice. She was known for crocheting beautiful baby blankets which are treasured as family heirlooms. Janet will also be remembered for her amazing baked goods, especially her rugelach and chocolate mint brownies!
Janet was predeceased by her dear husband Jaime and her beloved grandson Evan Wagman. She is survived by her three sons Alan (Dianne), Richard (Mindy Pincus) and Robert (Damian) as well as her grandchildren Ben, Eliza, Paul, Emily (Andrew Monthey), Matthew, Alex, Jonathan and Riley, as well as her sister Carol Goodman. Janet will be remembered with love by her sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held graveside on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Jan’s memory to the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
