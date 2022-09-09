Janice Ruth Troendle Gaulrapp Keith

Janice was born in Lansing, Iowa, on March 13, 1938 to Carl and Rita Troendle. She died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with her family at her side. She married James F. Gaulrapp on August 30, 1958 and Robert W. Keith on August 11, 1994.
Survivors include eight children, Kimberely (Keith) Richardson, Walter Gaulrapp, Laurie DeLoach, Mary Gaulrapp, George Gaulrapp, Peter Tuan (Christine) Le, Angela Tien (Hanh) Chau, Thi (Hai) Le, eight step-children, Polly (lee) Scotland, Kris (Bob) Schmitt, Sugi (Tim) O'Neil, Kent (Karen) Keith, Andy Keith, Alison (Tim) Rongitsch, Phoebe (Bob) Meyer. Peter (Bebe) Keith, one brother, Richard (Jan) Troendle, two sisters, Ellen Smith, Suzanne (Greg) Gilbertson, one sister-in-law, Freida Troendle, 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Rita Troendle, her husbands, James F. Gaulrapp and Robert W. Keith, sister, Carolyn Thorsten and brother, David Troendle.
A memorial service be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Highway 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Reception to follow.
Condolences may be sent to the Gaulrapp or Keith Family at 2136 East Leewynn Drive, Sarasota, FL 34240.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following institutions: Tidewell Hospice, St. Jude Research Hospital or any research for Dementia/Alzheimer's.
