Janice Ruth Troendle Gaulrapp Keith

Janice was born in Lansing, Iowa, on March 13, 1938 to Carl and Rita Troendle. She died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with her family at her side. She married James F. Gaulrapp on August 30, 1958 and Robert W. Keith on August 11, 1994.

Survivors include eight children, Kimberely (Keith) Richardson, Walter Gaulrapp, Laurie DeLoach, Mary Gaulrapp, George Gaulrapp, Peter Tuan (Christine) Le, Angela Tien (Hanh) Chau, Thi (Hai) Le, eight step-children, Polly (lee) Scotland, Kris (Bob) Schmitt, Sugi (Tim) O'Neil, Kent (Karen) Keith, Andy Keith, Alison (Tim) Rongitsch, Phoebe (Bob) Meyer. Peter (Bebe) Keith, one brother, Richard (Jan) Troendle, two sisters, Ellen Smith, Suzanne (Greg) Gilbertson, one sister-in-law, Freida Troendle, 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Load entries