Jean B. Clark
Jean B. Clark, 87, of Venice, Florida, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Jean was born in Syracuse, New York, where she lived most of her life.
She was a graduate of Nottingham High School and Syracuse University. She married William L. Clark at St. Theresa’s Church in 1956.
She became a layout artist for Dey Brothers and later became the manager. Her department won the Gold Award from the National Retail Merchants Association for excellence in creating the best new store opening campaign, as well as the Seklemian Award for best presentation of an idea.
She retired in 1964 for the birth of her first child. In 1980 she began her second career in real estate at Normoyle Real Estate, and then Gallinger Real Estate as a broker associate. She continued her post-graduate studies at Syracuse University.
She was a committeewoman for the Republican Committee in town of Geddes, New York, from 1981 until 1988. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church in Syracuse and Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice.
She was a member of the Syracuse University Alumni Association, Friends of Art of Sarasota and the Jacaranda Women’s club in Venice.
She is survived by her husband, William L. Clark; daughter, Kathleen Govola; son, Rick Clark; and four grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Ron Barlow.
Services: Private services will be held for immediate family at Jennings Funeral Home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.