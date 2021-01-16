Jean E. Lewellyn
Jean E. Lewellyn, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away following a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Jean was born in Norwalk, Ohio, on Feb. 24, 1944. She moved to Nokomis with her family in 1957.
She is survived by her loving sister, Jill (Mearl) Burge of North Port.
Jean is also survived by her children, Julie (Dana) George of Franklin, North Carolina, Kathryn Ball of Pine Island, Florida, and Todd (Krista) of Venice, Florida. Jean has six loving grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
Jean retired from the Sarasota County School District, where she worked in Food Service and formed many close and long-lasting friendships.
She was very active in her church and loved the people and the volunteer work she was able to provide. She loved caring for her plants in her garden and loved to read.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at Maxine Barritt Park, Venice, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. Masks are required, please.
Contributions: Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in Jean’s name to New Hope Christian Church, 2241 Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis FL 34275.
