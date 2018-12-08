Jean Rodgers
Jean Rodgers, 84, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
She was born to Clarence and Fern Firestone in Somerset, Pennsylvania, on March 25, 1934, and moved to Florida from Scottsdale, Pennsylvania.
Jean and her husband, Ray, both love their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; were active in their church;and loved to travel the world, socialize with their many close friends while playing golf, tennis, pickleball and cards, volunteer at service organizations and spend time with their families.
Jean was active in the Venice-Nokomis Women’s Club, Gideon’s International, the Trinity Presbyterian Church Food Bank and Samaritan’s Purse and as a Christ United Methodist Church volunteer.
Surviving family members include her husband, Raymond; sisters, Vonnie Millslagle and Sidney Gosnell; children, Kirk Maust and Keith Maust and his partner, Gloria Sardinha; grandchildren, Devin Billeck, Dylin Maust, Dustin Maust and Laura Maust; great-grandchildren Emma Jean Billeck, Isabella Billeck, Riley Pittenger and Zade Burnap; Ray’s children, Kelly and Jerry Mock and Brad Rodgers; his grandchildren, Brooke and Andy Harris; and his great-grandchildren, Kate Harris and Bailie and Raymond Rodgers.
Jean was preceded in death by her late husband Harry Maust Jr.; a son, Kent Maust; and Ray’s grandson Richard Mock.
Services: A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice, with a reception to follow at the church fellowship hall.
Contributions: Flowers for the service may be sent to Christ United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1297, Venice FL 34285 or SamaritansPurse.org.
To share a memory of Jean or to send the family a condolence visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
