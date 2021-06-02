Jean Shake Sell was born in Princeton, Indiana, on March 19, 1919. She died at the age of 102 in Venice, Florida, on May 26, 2021.
Jean graduated from Purdue University in 1941 with a degree in Home Economics. In 1942 she married a fellow Purdue classmate, John M. Sell. They settled in Anderson, Indiana, with John working at Delco Remy Division of GM.
John was transferred to Allison Division in Indianapolis in 1966, so the family moved there and remained until 1977, when the couple moved to Venice.
Since 2000, Jean lived at the Village On The Isle (VOTI) in Venice. She was a full-time mom until the late '60s, when she was employed by the Indianapolis School District.
Jean was a religious woman as she was the daughter of a Methodist pastor and attended Methodist churches her whole life.
She and John took a year long trip around the U.S. in an Airstream trailer in the late '70s, which was one of the best years of their lives.
She enjoyed music (played piano and sang), gardening, playing cards and boating.
At Purdue she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority and remained in touch with some sorority sisters for many decades after that.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Susan, of Brick, New Jersey, son David of Seattle, Washington, and son Jeffrey of Mecosta Michigan; and grandchildren Christina, Nicholas, Stephanie and Jason; as well as five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sister, Helen Rae, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Services: Jean’s life will be celebrated in a private ceremony. Visit her online register at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to your choice of the following: Grace United Methodist Church in Venice, Delta Gamma Sorority at Purdue or the VOTI Scholarship Fund.
