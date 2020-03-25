Jean Tolley Meeker Koch, age 88, of The Knolls of Oxford, Oxford, Ohio, formerly of Englewood, Florida, went to be with her Lord Monday, March 16, 2020.
She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Joseph and Elizabeth Tolley. She is survived by two daughters, Jan Meeker Huitger (Larry) and Barbara Meeker Cook (Eric).
She is also survived by her youngest sibling, Joann Tolley Silezin of Clearwater, Florida; three granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and many much-loved nieces, nephews and other family.
Her youngest daughter, Jeanette Meeker Bryson, and siblings Kenneth Tolley, Frances Goos, Pauline Davis and Jean’s twin, June Toth, also preceded her in death.
Her daughters wish to thank the staff of The Knolls of Oxford and Hospice of Cincinnati for the excellent care given to their mother.
Services: Jean has been interred at Butler County Memorial Park. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Online condolences may be left at OgleAndPaulYoungFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati OH 45263-3597; or The Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013.
