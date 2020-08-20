Jeanne Alice McDonald Booth
Jeanne Alice McDonald Booth, born in April 1930, went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Venice, Fla.
Jeanne was awarded a scholarship to the Art Institute of Chicago. She established her very own successful Interior Design Business in 1960. Jeanne was very active in sailing with her first husband and step-son, now Rabbi Stephen Booth-Nadav when they resided in Coral Gables, Florida. She attended church there at Christ United Methodist of Coral Gables where she had many friends. Later Jeanne moved to Venice, Fla., and joined Christ United Methodist Church of Venice. Her continual commitment and involvement in the church created many new friends. Jeanne and her best friend, Carole Halliburton, would hit the road by car each year traveling statewide to visit different places and friends. She was active with world travel, golf and competed in ballroom dancing where she acquired many trophies. Jeanne loved all animals including Misty and Max who were her companion cats.
Jeanne retired to The Windsor of Venice Assisted Living where she met her friend, Donald Thomas, a decorated WWII honoree. They enjoyed many happy times together.
She is survived by her caregiver and close friend, Diane Hall and Carole’s children and grandchildren; Steven (Becky) Hall, Richard (Valerie) Hall, Caitlin (Chad) Marley, Vastin (Sarah) Hall, Char (Rick) Amendt who grew up calling her Aunt Jeanne.
She also is survived by her companion friend, Donald Thomas, former step-son, Rabbi Stephen Booth-Nadav, her biological sister, Marilyn Frater and her nephew, Jim (Elaine) Frater both of Wallace, N.C. Jim kept in touch with Jeanne throughout the years.
Thank you to all of those that cared for this special lady and to the ladies of the church. Due to the Covid Virus a private service will be held with just close family friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Memory of Jeanne Alice McDonald Booth to Christ United Methodist Church of Venice, 1475 Center Road, Venice, Florida 34292 or to the Cat Depot, 2542 17th Street, Sarasota, Florida 34234.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.