Jeannette Estella Bell
Jeannette Estella Bell, 86, of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.
She was born to William and Faye Albright in Columbus, Ohio, on May 19, 1932.
Jeannette was a resident of Venice, Florida, since 1951, moving to Georgia three years ago. She was the manager of the Farley Funeral Home pre-need department for over 20 years, retiring in 1996.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Post 159 and a member of and volunteer for the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Surviving family members include her son, Gary Wayne Bell, and his wife, JoAnn Bell; granddaughter, Tarrah Bell; grandson, Adam Bell; two great-granddaughters, Devonne Victoria Bell and Talulah Jo Bell Kosak; and a brother, Brother William Albright. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 67 years, Gary A. Bell.
Services: Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, on Saturday, Feb. 2, from noon to 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Venice Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of Jeannette or to send a condolence to the family visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.
