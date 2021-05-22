Jeffery Scott Callow, 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home in Nokomis, Florida.
Jeff was born May 27, 1958, in Waukegan, Illinois. Shortly after graduating from Zion High School in Zion, Illinois, he proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1976 to 1980.
He is survived by his mother, Marlene Nehls of Kenosha, Wisconsin; his two daughters, Kelly Weaver (Adam) of Benton, Louisiana, and Carlene Inzenga (Steven) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Grady Weaver (18), Reece Weaver (16) and Cate Weaver (13), of Benton; a sister, Denise Gehrke (Ron) of Fremont, Wisconsin; two brothers, Alan Callow (Laura) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kurt Callow (Lori) of Rhinelander, Wisconsin; his aunt and uncle, Jim and Sandy Armes of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and five nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Calvin Callow; an infant grandson, Jackson Weaver; and his favorite dog and best buddy, Kona.
Services: Jeff will be laid to rest Tuesday, May 25, at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota, Florida.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jeff Callow’s name to any VA medical center of choice.
