Jeffrey S. Bowers, 69, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday June 13, 2022 surrounded by his wife Marie, family, and friends.
Jeff was born in Berea, Ohio and raised in Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of Walter S. and Elizabeth A. (Aikman) Bowers. A 1971 graduate of Attleboro High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts - Amherst, a Certificate in Financial Planning from Merrimack College, as well as a MBA in Finance from the Haas School of Business at the University of California - Berkley.
Jeff worked at Hewlett-Packard Co. in California, China, and New England for over 31 years. He went on to a successful career in Sales, Operations, and Finance Management in San Francisco and Silicon Valley before taking on global roles in the 2000's. His assignments took him throughout Asia and Europe prior to his retirement at age 59 in 2012.
Jeff met his wife Marie at Digital Equipment Corp., which was acquired by HP in 1998 and they shared 24 wonderful years of marriage together. Marie and Jeff enjoyed golf and travelling. Jeff was a founding member of Sky Meadow CC in Nashua, N.H. Marie and Jeff enjoyed the Cote d'Azur in southern France, Monaco, and particularly Italy. They always had their next trip in the planning stages.
In addition to Marie, he is survived by his mother-in-law Francesca, brother-in-law Sebastian, sister-in-law Magda, nieces Gabriela and Adriana all of Massachusetts, in addition to many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, Mark. A special thank you to Dr. Robin Lifton, and his extended team of doctors, the nurses and staff at Florida Cancer Specialists that helped him though his disease.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Ave. S., in Venice, FL on Saturday June 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. with funeral services at 3 p.m. with entombment to follow at Venice Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society (P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD, 21741 Memo Line: Esophageal Cancer).
