Jennifer Lincoln Bank
Feb. 12, 1939-April 20, 2020
Jennifer Lincoln Bank passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in Venice, Florida, following a long illness, at 81 years of age.
Born in New York City, she attended private schools in New York and New Jersey, followed by service in the U.S. Marine Corps, before moving to Florida at a young age.
After completion of college and graduate school in Florida, Jennifer spent some years in professional conservation and environmental work before entering the real estate business.
When retired, Jennifer became very involved in national senior-level single scull racing in which she won numerous awards, including two gold medals.
She is survived by brothers John Bank, of Libertyville, Illinois, and Richard Bank of New York City; several nephews; a niece; grand-nieces; and a grand-nephew.
Contributions: Contributions may be made in Jennifer’s memory to The Semper Fi Fund, a wounded veterans fund, or the Salvation Army.
May she rest in peace in the presence of God for evermore.
