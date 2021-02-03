Jerome Allen Adamick
Jerome “Jerry” Allen Adamick, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home. He was 83 years of age.
Born on May 28, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, Jerry was the son of Harry and Margaret.
Jerry was a warm and friendly husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed.
Jerry served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He worked as a chemist, salesperson and regional manager at Bell & Howell Laboratories.
Jerry enjoyed playing golf, watching horse races, going to the beach and spending time with his wife, kids, dog and friends.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Deenah, and dog, Sonny. He was the devoted father to his four children, Mark, Theresa, Brian and Kevin; stepfather to Sheri; and father-in-law to Ann Marie and Peter. He was also survived by his friends and four grandchildren, Tim, Jonathan, Juliana and Jamie.
Services: A wake will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 , at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice.
