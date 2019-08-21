Jerome O. Baltimore
Jerome O. Baltimore, 83, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Jerome was the devoted husband for nearly 62 years of the late Donna June Baltimore. He was son of the late James W. and Hattie M. Baltimore.
Survivors include their children, Diana Haughey and husband, Randall, of Sarasota, Steven Baltimore and wife, Sheryl, of Tampa, James Baltimore of Venice and Mark Baltimore of Venice. He was grandfather to Kyle Haughey, Nicholas Baltimore and Courtney Baltimore; and great-grandfather to Lincoln Haughey.
Services: All services are being held in private.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerome may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc.
