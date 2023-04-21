Jesse George Snyder of Venice, FL, aged 80 years, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was born on October 23, 1942, in Chicago, IL, son of the late George and Alyce (Bechtel) Snyder.

Having put himself through college, Jesse graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1964 and soon after began his illustrious career at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as a trainee bank examiner. During the next 38 years, his knowledge, skill, and perception was recognized with many and varied responsibilities within the FDIC's bank regulatory apparatus. On his professional journey, Jesse, like others before him, relished the semi-autonomy and being entrusted with the responsibilities of the position of Regional Director, an office he held first in the New England Regional Office and, later, the San Francisco Regional Office, FDIC's largest geographical jurisdiction. In both offices, he met and dealt with a panoply of 1980's-type bank regulatory challenges and was instrumental in the resolution of a number of bank failures. Returning to executive positions in the Washington headquarters, Jesse represented the FDIC on the Capital Group of the standing international Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, was a member of the International Monetary Fund's Indonesia ad-hoc banking review served on the President's Council on Y2K, was Chairman of the Appraisal Subcommittee, and served as a Director and Chairman for many FDIC-operated Bridge Banks formed to facilitate failed bank receiverships. Jesse also frequently lectured at various national and international training venues. Following his career at FDIC, Jesse spent several years in the private sector in various roles, including serving as the Chief Compliance & Risk Officer for Synovus, one of the largest banks in the Southeast. Concurrently with his earliest 12 years with FDIC, Jesse served in the U.S Army Reserves and was honorably discharged while carrying the rank of Chief Warrant Officer II.


   
Load entries